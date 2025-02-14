Koniag Government Services Business Lands USDA Contract to Support FEMA

Koniag Technology Solutions, a Koniag Government Services subsidiary, has landed a three-year, $49 million task order from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Office of the Chief Information Officer to deliver application development services in support of the Federal Emergency Management Agency CLIP requirement and upcoming Salesforce development projects under the STRATUS Basic Ordering Agreement — Pool 2.

Partnering with Salesforce to Bolster FEMA Operations

The Alaska Native Corporation said Thursday its KTS business will work with Salesforce Professional Services to provide innovative technology services to help FEMA enhance its operations and ability to deliver services to communities affected by disasters.

Mia Jordan , digital transformation executive at Salesforce, said, “By leveraging a world-class technology solution like Salesforce, Koniag is helping USDA and FEMA enhance service delivery, streamline operations and create meaningful outcomes for the communities they serve.”

Dustin Sexton , VP and Salesforce technology partner lead at KGS, added, “This milestone win reflects our unwavering commitment to delivering transformative technology solutions that empower federal agencies to better serve the American public.”