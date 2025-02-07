Knightscope Establishes Operations in DC for Federal Growth

Robotics company Knightscope announced establishing operations in Washington, D.C., through a partnership with government relations firm Washington Office for federal growth.

In a press release Thursday, Evan Burfield, co-founder and managing partner at Washington Office, said, “Washington Office exists to help transformative companies like Knightscope navigate the complexities of the federal landscape. Autonomous security solutions represent the future of public safety, and we’re proud to help bring this technology to the federal sector.”

By being at the center of federal decision-making, Knightscope can seize the opportunity to accelerate procurements while building critical relationships with agencies across the federal government.

“The convergence of robotics and national security represents a pivotal shift in how we approach public safety,” said Colleen Laughlin, partner at Washington Office and former Defense Innovation Board executive director. “Knightscope’s security solutions align perfectly with the federal government’s need for innovative security capabilities.”

Knightscope has deployed its autonomous security robots nationwide in the private sector, including commercial real estate, healthcare facilities and industrial applications. The company plans to open a technology showroom in Washington, D.C., to showcase its security solutions to federal stakeholders. Expanding into the U.S. capital will also help facilitate the adaptation of field-tested technologies to meet federal security requirements.

Miles Taylor, former chief of staff at the Department of Homeland Security, said, “Ready or not, the robots are coming to DC, and we encourage DOGE to evaluate the entire public safety, law enforcement, and guarding expenditures across the government. Knightscope’s technology represents a significant opportunity to improve security effectiveness while reducing costs.”