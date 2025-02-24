Kira Makagon Promoted to President, COO at RingCentral

RingCentral has appointed Kira Makagon as president and chief operating officer, bringing to the post over a decade of experience in product development, artificial intelligence innovation and global marketing.

In her new role, Makagon will oversee product and technology, direct and channel sales, customer success, marketing and operations, RingCentral said Thursday.

Helping Customers Achieve Better Business Outcomes

Commenting on her promotion, Makagon said the company is poised “to shape the AI-driven future of work for our customers so they can drive better business outcomes.”

“I’m honored to take on this new role as President and COO of RingCentral,” she added.

RingCentral Founder, Chairman and CEO Vlad Shmunis welcomed the appointment, noting that Makagon’s expertise will help accelerate the company’s “next phase of growth and product innovation.”

“Her expanded role will be pivotal in strengthening our market leadership and creating lasting value for our customers while scaling our organization and profitable growth,” he explained.

Kira Makagon’s Career Highlights

The new appointee most recently served the company as chief innovation officer and chief marketing officer, roles that saw her spearheading strategy, marketing, product, engineering, operations, security and IT initiatives. Before joining RingCentral, Makagon founded Red Aril and NebuAd, companies that focused on using media optimization tools for digital marketing and using data for online advertising, respectively.

Makagon earned her master’s and bachelor’s degree in computer science from the University of California, Berkeley.