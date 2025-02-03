Jonathan Welch Appointed Defense Space Programs VP at SAIC

Jonathan Welch , an industry veteran with a strong background in information technology management, shared on LinkedIn Sunday that he has been appointed vice president of defense space programs at SAIC .

In his new role, Welch will leverage his significant experience in IT strategy, IT infrastructure management, large-scale systems engineering, operational streamlining and project management.

Jonathan Welch’s Career Highlights

The executive joined SAIC in 2022 serving as director of program management before his recent promotion. He was also with Booz Allen Hamilton as a senior associate and chief technologist, where he oversaw organizational digital transformation, handled the development and implementation of large IT programs and drove the growth of the company’s Space Systems market.

Welch also served in a variety of leadership positions at Raytheon Intelligence & Space , including associate director for both digital transformation architect and GPS next generation operational control system. He was also the principal systems engineer and chief of maintenance for the Joint Polar Satellite System.

The executive also worked as project manager and systems engineer at Northrop Grumman from 2007 to 2011, where he spearheaded the design of modernized systems in complex radars. Before that, he had his first stint at Raytheon from 2001 to 2007. He served as project manager and integrated logistic support manager for the Missiles & Defense business.

Earlier in his career, Welch worked as a computer technician for Raytheon, ITT and the U.S. Air Force. He also dabbled in teaching as an adjunct instructor at the Arapahoe Community College.