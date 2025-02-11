John Scott Takes on SVP Role at Rivada Select Services

Communications technology company Rivada Networks announced that John Scott, a satellite communications industry veteran, will join its wholly-owned subsidiary Rivada Select Services as senior vice president of growth strategy and operations.

In a press release Friday, Declan Ganley, CEO of Rivada, said, “With a strong background in intelligence and military programs, John possesses extensive experience in software and technology development, implementation and deployment, as well as risk identification. John is a strategic business and technology executive with two successful start-up exits. He has a proven track record in deal-making in both the government and commercial tech sectors.”

In December 2024, Rivada formed Rivada Secure Services to serve the U.S. government’s and defense customers’ specialized needs. Rivada’s Virtual Network Operator or VNO contract award with the U.S. Navy prompted the establishment of the organization. The subsidiary will use its Outernet satellite constellation.

Michael Abad-Santos, CEO of Rivada Select Services, said, “We are committed to providing the highest level of secure, resilient communications to our government customers. Rivada Select Services will ensure we can fully support the unique mission requirements of U.S. defense and civilian agencies while maintaining the necessary security protocols.”

“I am delighted to have John join the team with his expertise in military tech IT and communications and the development of new capabilities for U.S. government tech initiatives,” added Abad-Santos.

Rivada’s Outernet is suitable for the secure connectivity requirements of national governments and defense sectors. By leveraging its space-based, next-generation architecture, DoD can connect its assets globally with low latency and without third-party networks in the communication chain. Moreover, assets, regardless of location, can be connected back to home and between each other, platform-to-platform.