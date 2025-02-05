JMA Wireless, Sherpa 6 to Equip Army With Advanced 5G Systems

JMA Wireless and Sherpa 6 will equip the U.S. Army with rugged, scalable and deployable 5G connectivity to enable real-time and secure communications and enhance operations in contested environments.

Commenting on the contract award, JMA Chief Operating Officer Andrew Adams said in a statement Tuesday, “For the [Department of Defense], 5G can’t stop at the U.S. border — it must extend to the frontline to enable the U.S. military to have an asymmetrical information advantage against our foes.”

The contract builds on JMA’s success at Fort Liberty, North Carolina, where its 5G standalone system was integrated with the Army’s Tactical Network.