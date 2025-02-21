Jason Hannah Joins Peraton as Homeland Security, Public Safety VP

Jason Hannah , formerly senior director of diplomacy, law enforcement and public safety at Science Applications International Corporation , announced Wednesday on LinkedIn that he has joined Peraton as vice president of homeland security and public safety .

In his new role, he will oversee Peraton’s DHS and public safety programs, drive performance and lead innovation efforts supporting border protection, immigration, citizen safety, investigations and emergency management.

At SAIC, Hannah also served as senior director of justice and law enforcement. Before that, he was vice president at AEGIS.net and the MIL Corporation , focusing on strategic growth and operations.

His expertise in homeland security includes his tenure as executive director for DHS at ManTech and director of homeland security and law enforcement at E3 Federal Solutions.