James McCool Joins ECS as Strategic Adviser for GEOINT AI

ECS has welcomed James McCool, an intelligence and national security expert, as its new strategic adviser for geospatial intelligence and GEOINT artificial intelligence. The Ashburn, Virginia-headquartered technology company said McCool’s expertise will contribute to driving innovation, optimizing GEOINT service and scaling solutions at ECS.

James McCool’s Career Highlights

McCool brings to the role over 30 years of experience in the intelligence community and the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency.

Before ECS, he served as a senior executive at the NGA. He was involved in establishing the Data and Digital Innovation Directorate, a new organization within the agency dedicated to the implementation of GEOINT AI.

McCool also served as the senior NGA officer in Israel.

Prior to the NGA, McCool held leadership positions at the CIA, including as a briefer for the Presidents Daily Brief. He also led analytical teams in programs related to insurgency, counterinsurgency and irregular warfare and managed a team within the CIA’s Counterterrorism Center.

In addition to his career in the government, he also served in the U.S. Air Force for nearly 10 years.

McCool holds a bachelor’s degree in cartography and remote sensing from the University of Maryland.