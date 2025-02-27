Honeywell, Lockheed Subsidiary to Advance Space Microelectronics

Honeywell ’s aerospace unit and a Lockheed Martin subsidiary have joined forces to develop durable and radiation-resistant microelectronics for space use.

Under the partnership, Honeywell Aerospace Technologies said Tuesday it will support ForwardEdge ASIC’s work on developing technologies for space missions.

ForwardEdge ASIC focuses on strengthening U.S. defense microelectronics and supply chains while advancing commercial and military technology.

Meanwhile, Honeywell, a trusted Defense Microelectronics Activity Category 1A accredited foundry since 2008, has supplied more than 700 ASICs — application specific integrated circuits — for space missions with no known failures.