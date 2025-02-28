HII Books $70M USAF Task Order for Cybersecurity Support

HII ’s Mission Technologies division has secured a five-year, $70 million task order from the U.S. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center’s Engineering Directorate to analyze and address vulnerabilities to protect Air Force systems and software from unauthorized access, misuse or destruction.

$70M Task Order

The McLean, Virginia-based company said Thursday it will also help implement cybersecurity requirements outlined in the Federal Information Security Modernization Act and other Department of Defense and Air Force directives.

Contract work will primarily occur at the Hanscom Air Force Base in Bedford, Massachusetts.