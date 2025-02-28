HII Books $70M USAF Task Order for Cybersecurity Support

HII’s Mission Technologies division has secured a five-year, $70 million task order from the U.S. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center’s Engineering Directorate to analyze and address vulnerabilities to protect Air Force systems and software from unauthorized access, misuse or destruction.
$70M Task Order
The McLean, Virginia-based company said Thursday it will also help implement cybersecurity requirements outlined in the Federal Information Security Modernization Act and other Department of Defense and Air Force directives.
Contract work will primarily occur at the Hanscom Air Force Base in Bedford, Massachusetts.
Grant Hagen, president of the warfare systems group at HII Mission Technologies, said, “Proactive defense is especially critical in ensuring U.S. Air Force systems operate and communicate securely,” adding that the company “is committed to partnering with the Air Force to enhance the resiliency and cyber security of its systems.”