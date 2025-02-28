in Cybersecurity, News

HII Books $70M USAF Task Order for Cybersecurity Support

HII Logo / LinkedIn
HII Books $70M USAF Task Order for Cybersecurity Support - top government contractors - best government contracting event

HII’s Mission Technologies division has secured a five-year, $70 million task order from the U.S. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center’s Engineering Directorate to analyze and address vulnerabilities to protect Air Force systems and software from unauthorized access, misuse or destruction.

$70M Task Order

The McLean, Virginia-based company said Thursday it will also help implement cybersecurity requirements outlined in the Federal Information Security Modernization Act and other Department of Defense and Air Force directives.

Contract work will primarily occur at the Hanscom Air Force Base in Bedford, Massachusetts.

Grant Hagen, president of the warfare systems group at HII Mission Technologies, said, “Proactive defense is especially critical in ensuring U.S. Air Force systems operate and communicate securely,” adding that the company “is committed to partnering with the Air Force to enhance the resiliency and cyber security of its systems.”    

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Cybersecurity

mm

Written by Kacey Roberts

PsiQuantum Develops New Chipset for Quantum Computing - top government contractors - best government contracting event
PsiQuantum Develops New Chipset for Quantum Computing
Oracle Interconnect Now Available in Phoenix Regions - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Oracle Interconnect Now Available in Phoenix Regions