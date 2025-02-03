HII Launches Advanced Welding Lab in Mississippi

HII ’s Ingalls Shipbuilding division, in partnership with the U.S. Navy, Accelerate Mississippi and Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College, has opened a virtual reality-equipped welding laboratory to enhance training, safety and workforce development for ship welders.

The company said Thursday the initiative is part of Ingalls’ broader workforce development strategy and a multi-year Navy contract awarded in August 2023 for destroyer construction and training programs, including virtual learning facilities to enhance shipbuilding capabilities.

The VR technology integrates with Ingalls’ existing welder certification program, offering both new and experienced shipbuilders immersive and hands-on training in critical welding skills.