Hidden Level Raises $65M in Series C Funding Round

Hidden Level, an aviation and aerospace company specializing in passive radar and radio frequency sensing technology, announced raising $65 million from its Series C funding round led by DFJ Growth and participated in by other investors, including Booz Allen Ventures, Washington Harbour Partners and Veteran Ventures.

In a press release published Monday, Jeff Cole, co-founder and CEO of Hidden Level, said, “Critical infrastructure is the backbone of our nation’s security. Today’s evolving threats demand comprehensive airspace monitoring, from low-altitude drones to high-altitude aircraft and everything in between.”

Hidden Level has now raised $100 million in total. The company raised $35 million funds from the Series B round six months ago.

“With this new funding, we are poised to expand our impact, enhancing defense capabilities and supporting public safety, critical infrastructure, and emerging commercial needs,” added Cole. Hidden Level offers scalable solutions, whether hardware or data-as-a-service and as a utility in monitoring low and high-altitude airspace.

Randy Glein, founder and partner at DFJ Growth, said, “Hidden Level is addressing a critical gap in our defense capabilities with advanced technologies that identify and track the proliferating UAS threats, while remaining virtually undetectable. This capability is changing the game on the battlefield, providing an electronic surveillance shield for our forces and assets in harm’s way.”

The drone defense startup will use the fresh funds to scale the business by expanding manufacturing, hiring, and growing internationally. NASA, the U.S. Army, the U.S. Air Force and the Department of Defense are among Hidden Level’s customers.