GSA Awards Amentum Spot on OASIS+ Multiple Award IDIQ

The General Services Administration has selected Amentum for the One Acquisition Solution for Integrated Services Plus, or OASIS+, multiple-award IDIQ acquisition program for all eight domains.

The company said Monday that it would provide various services under the program, including research and development, engineering, C4ISR, smart infrastructure and complex program management.

“Amentum, through its diverse capabilities and offerings, stands out amongst competitors by receiving an award on all eight IDIQ domains, a feat accomplished by less than two percent of OASIS+ awardees,” said Sean Mullen, chief growth officer at Amentum.

Mullen added, “Our scale, world-class talent, innovative and differentiated technical offerings, and excellence in global delivery make us an ideal partner for GSA to drive the U.S. government’s strategic priorities.”

In October 2024, the GSA released a list of 182 Phase 1 8(a) businesses selected for the OASIS+ contract program.

Services Across Domains

The IDIQ has a base performance period of five years, with an option period of five years, potentially extending the cumulative contract term to 10 years. It features no total-dollar contract ceiling or cap on award.

The contract secured by Amentum covers each OASIS+ domain offering: technical and engineering, research and development, intelligence services, environmental, facilities, logistics, management and advisory, and enterprise solutions.