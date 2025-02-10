Gigaplex Remote Screening Technology Receives Patent

"Seal of the United States Department of Homeland Security", by DHS, https://www.dhs.gov/, Licensed under Public domain

Gigaplex Remote Screening Technology , a project funded by the Department of Homeland Security Science and Technology Small Business Innovation Research program, has been awarded a patent by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

The joint venture, composed of Chertoff Group , SureScan and Xcelerate Solutions company VMD , said Saturday they were issued U.S. Patent 12,212,893 for the technology behind the Gigaplex Remote Screening Technology.

What Is Gigaplex Remote Screening Technology?

Gigaplex Remote Screening Technology is a project awarded to the joint venture that aims to enhance airport security, maximize passenger throughput, optimize staffing and smoothen the journey for the traveling public. The Open Architecture Gigaplex technology enables real-time image screening at belt speeds of 400 images per hour from x-ray machines or scanners used in airports, particularly in lanes, remote screening rooms, offsite locations and remote airports. The technology performs effective screening from computed tomography, or CT, equipment made by qualified manufacturers.

The secure transfer of images to remote screening officers is made possible by its lightweight and serverless application which enhances cybersecurity. Its covert node enables remote bomb technicians to create bags with real threat items that can be used to train officers.

Gigaplex, which adheres to the open architecture standards of the Digital Imaging and Communications in Security, is designed to be interoperable with any standards-based checkpoint or checked baggage CT system worldwide.

Lee Kair , co-manager of Gigaplex and principal at The Chertoff Group, stated, “National level remote screening enables government and airport authorities to maximize security officer resources and benefit from efficiencies at airports throughout the network.”