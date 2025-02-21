GE Aerospace Completes Design Review of Air Force Adaptive Cycle Engine

GE Aerospace has completed the detailed design review of its XA102 adaptive cycle engine, marking a milestone of the company’s ongoing development support for the U.S. Air Force’s Next Generation Adaptive Propulsion, or NGAP, program.

Following the review’s conclusion, the project will proceed to the next stage of assembling and testing a full-scale XA102 demonstrator engine, GE Aerospace said Wednesday. The design review showcased the comprehensive digital engine model and validated its development readiness.

Preparing XA102 Engine for Full-Scale Demo

The project team will use innovative strategies and work closely with supply chain partners to advance the XA102 engine toward a full-scale demonstration, according to Steve Russell, vice president and general manager of Edison Works at GE Aerospace. “GE Aerospace is making great strides with model-based engineering, which has been instrumental in the success of the XA102 engine design,” he added.

Aircraft Engine with Increased Range and Survivability

GE Edison Works developed the XA102 with a target of delivering increased range and more thermal management capability compared to existing combat engines. After going through multiple tests, the engine now boasts enhanced capability and supports affordability and sustainability.

The XA102 was designed and developed for the USAF’s NGAP initiative, which aims to advance technologies for producing modern fighter aircraft with improved range and survivability and enhanced thermal management capabilities for advanced weapons and sensors.