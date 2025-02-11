GDIT, IonQ to Advance Government Quantum Readiness

General Dynamics ’ information technology business and IonQ have partnered to develop advanced quantum processing and networking applications for defense, intelligence and civilian challenges.

The team will combine their expertise to enhance spatial data analysis, improve fraud and anomaly detection, optimize supply chains and advance health research, General Dynamics Information Technology said Monday.

This new agreement expands on the companies’ previous work to enhance quantum readiness for a major intelligence agency, focusing on data analysis and mission capabilities.

“Quantum computing represents a transformative opportunity for our government clients to solve previously impossible challenges,” said Ben Gianni , senior vice president and chief technology officer at GDIT.

Gianni added, “This expanded partnership with IonQ will enable us to harness the next generation of computational power to deliver innovative mission solutions.”