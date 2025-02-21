Gary Aughinbaugh Named DMI VP of State and Local

Gary Aughinbaugh , an IT and sales executive with over 18 years of experience, has been elevated to vice president of state and local at DMI .

The Tysons, Virginia-based digital and IT services company said Wednesday Aughinbaugh will lead the company’s digital transformation efforts for Maryland and its municipalities. He will also manage the expansion of DMI’s portfolio across other states and local clients.

Who Is Gary Aughinbaugh?

Aughinbaugh served as senior director of state and local for about two years before he was promoted to his new role. He was responsible for the operations and delivery of DMI’s services to its Maryland business unit. He was a senior client partner for the public sector when he joined DMI in 2021.

Before DMI, the executive was a senior client executive at Array Information Technology. He was tasked with providing operational oversight while ensuring the delivery of its IT projects and driving business development for state and local government programs.

Aughinbaugh served as business development manager at ALTA IT Services, senior account manager at AETEA Information Technology and account manager at Aerotek.