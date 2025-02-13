Frontier Technology Inc. Promotes Jose Hidalgo to CEO

Frontier Technology Inc. announced the promotion of Jose Hidalgo to chief executive officer.

In a company press release Tuesday, Ron Shroder, whom Hidalgo succeeds as CEO, said, “Jose Hidalgo has done a tremendous job leading the company for the last several years. He has matured our business model, deepened our collaboration with customers and increased the value we deliver to solve tough mission data challenges.”

“Our recent series of new contract awards are a testament to FTI’s rapidly evolving technology and expertise, and we look forward to partnering even more closely with our customers under Jose and his team’s leadership now and into the future,” Shroder, who will continue serving as chairman of the board added.

Hidalgo joined FTI in 2018 and was the chief financial officer and chief administrative officer until this promotion. He was also appointed president in 2023. The new CEO was formerly the vice president of accounting and treasury at Sierra Nevada Corporation, an aerospace and defense contractor.

“I’m very fortunate and honored to lead and work alongside the exceptionally talented, hardworking and innovative team at FTI,” said Hidalgo. “All of us are deeply committed to serving the warfighters who defend our country with modern, focused data solutions they can rely on to succeed in their missions and stay safe.”