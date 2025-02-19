State Department OKs $84M Romania FMS for Precision-Guided Bombs

The U.S. State Department has approved an $84 million foreign military sale to Romania, including 400 Guided Bomb Unit-39B Small Diameter Bombs and two GBU-39 (T-1)/B inert practice bombs with fuzes.

The package also includes test equipment, spare parts, training aids, publications, warranties, transportation, U.S. Government and contractor support for engineering, logistics and technical services as well as other program support, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency said Tuesday.

Boeing will serve as the primary contractor. The sale does not require additional U.S. personnel in Romania.

DCSA noted that Romania will use the munitions to enhance its defense capabilities, deter threats and support NATO coalition air operations.