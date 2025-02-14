Firefly Secures Space Force’s Launch Service Contract for New Space Mission

Firefly Aerospace has been awarded a $21.8 million contract by the Space Systems Command to provide launch service for the U.S. Space Force’s latest space mission .

Launch Service Contract to Boost Rapid Launch Capabilities

The SSC said Thursday the company was selected to launch the VICTUS SOL, USSF’s newest Tactically Responsive Space, or TacRS, mission. Under the contract, Firefly will provide dedicated and primary launch services for the space mission, in support of the Department of Defense and other government agencies.

The VICTUS SOL mission is intended to demonstrate rapid launch capabilities, including the ability to quickly respond and adapt to on-orbit threats. The project aims to enhance the speed and agility of warfighters, enabling them to boost their response capabilities during in-orbit operations.

The TacRS mission is led by SSC’s Space Safari program office, which will be responsible for procuring the space and ground segments, integration and operational support for the VICTUS SOL. The Small Launch and Targets division will leverage the Orbital Services Program-4 contract for the procurement and execution of the VICTUS SOL launch service.