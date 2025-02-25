FAA Announces Winners of $272M Contract for Architectural & Engineering Support

"Seal of the United States Federal Aviation Administration," by the U.S. Government, Licensed under Public Domain

The Federal Aviation Administration has awarded eight companies spots on a $271.9 million indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to provide architectural, engineering and construction support.

The FAA identified the selected companies as Benham Desing, AECOM Technical Services, EXP US Services, Larson Design Group, Michael Baker International, Pond and Company, Jacobs Engineering Group and Wiley Wilson, according to a Friday notice posted on SAM.gov. The contractors will perform the required services in FAA-managed eastern, central and western sectors to support facilities and equipment projects under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

Under the IDIQ, the FAA will issue task orders based on the agreement’s negotiated labor rates and terms and conditions. The contract includes a five-year base performance period and five one-year option periods for a total of 10 years.