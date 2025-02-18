EXPANSIA to Provide Digital Modernization Support for Air Force

Technology provider EXPANSIA has received a $10 million contract from the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center’s Armament Directorate to provide digital modernization support.

The agreement, which runs for three years, will deliver a range of services, including transforming data sets and advancing future digital sustainment to ensure Armament mission readiness, EXPANSIA said Monday.

Providing Transformative Technologies

The contract will supply transformative technologies for Armament, according to EXPANSIA Chief Growth Officer Angela Dupont. “Cutting-edge digital modernization is really our home base of expertise as we’ve demonstrated on past projects including AGORA and SEEKR,” she noted.

EXPANSIA Chief Operating Officer Steve Vorisek added that the partnership will impact key USAF aircraft, such as the F-16 Fighting Falcon, the F-22 Raptor and the A-10 Thunderbolt. “Because the Armament systems touch so many of our aircraft platforms, we feel this is a great opportunity to scale digital modernization across the fleets,” he explained.

Supporting Armament Directorate’s Mission

The contract award highlights EXPANSIA’s ongoing partnership with Armament to introduce additive manufacturing into the program office while maintaining safety and compliance. For the past four years, the company has been supporting the directorate’s mission to develop and deploy air-to-ground and air-to-air munitions for U.S. and partner nations.