EXPANSIA Says AI & ML to Benefit Air Force Aircraft Readiness

Many U.S. Air Force assets remain grounded due to supply chain and maintenance issues, a problem that can be addressed with the help of artificial intelligence and machine learning, according to a thought leadership piece from service-disabled, veteran-owned small business EXPANSIA.

Supply Chain Analysis

Published Wednesday, the thought leadership piece said AI and ML can be used to determine which aircraft components can be made or repaired using advanced manufacturing, or AM, a production capability that is speedy, consistent and predictable. That determination would require the analysis of the Air Force supply chain and the numerous parts that go into an aircraft, a process that is best automated by AI and ML-powered tools like EXPANSIA’s own SEEKR.

Targeted Approach to Maintenance

With training on inventory histories and internal part reports, SEEKR can identify not only whether AM can be used for a given part but also whether AM should be used. Through this targeted approach to maintenance, Air Force personnel would be able to focus their work and the service overall would enjoy enhanced supply chain resilience and greater aircraft availability and mission capability rates.

Ultimate Force Multipliers

One additional benefit to using SEEKR is its ability to identify alternate suppliers. This capability gives the Air Force the option to renegotiate or otherwise optimize contracts and deliveries.

For EXPANSIA, AI and ML are “the ultimate force multipliers” that not only ensure aircraft readiness but also enhance personnel efficiency and productivity.