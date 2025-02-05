Everfox Unveils New Cross Domain Collaboration Platform

Cybersecurity company Everfox has launched MESA, short for Multi-Enterprise Spanning Architecture, designed to securely expedite data-sharing and collaboration among government users and their partners.

In a statement Tuesday, Sean Berg, Everfox CEO, described the platform as a “game-changer” for government agencies collaborating in tasks with other organizations.

“MESA helps agencies achieve their missions more effectively with the capability to adapt in near-real time to ongoing events while also reducing costs and improving productivity,” Berg explained.

Complete Control of Resources in Data Sharing

The Herndon, Virginia-based company developed MESA based on its Trusted Thin Client offering that enables government customers to maintain complete control of their resources when connecting with other organizations’ systems. The product, also called TTC, provides federal customers the capability to access multiple networks concurrently. In May, Everfox updated TTC for enhanced security and speed, plus integration of new native cloud capabilities.

MESA was developed in line with the standards of the National Security Agency’s Raise-the-Bar strategy on improving cross-domain solution security and capabilities. Also, TTC had been assessed by the NSA’s National Cross Domain Solutions Management Office that oversees the agency’s Cross Domain Solutions Testing Program.

According to Everfox, MESA addresses not only the security challenges in cross domain operations but also time and cost efficiencies. The platform’s rapid connection capability can reduce the time of establishing collaboration from months to days, the company said.