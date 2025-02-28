Equus Compute Solutions’ Yazz Krdzalic on Innovation as a Service

Yazz Krdzalic, vice president of market development at Equus Compute Solutions, discussed the concept of innovation as a service during the Let’s Get Digital podcast and how the model could enable customers to focus on their operations and missions without worrying about the digital infrastructure.

“Take whatever device you may need, whatever use case scenario deployment. … We bring this to life with our partner ecosystem and put the services. .. And then we deploy it for you, but you’re using it as a service,” Krdzalic told podcast host Carrie Charles.

“You’d no longer have to worry about owning the infrastructure if you do not want. Now I can take all that headache away from you and say, you know what? Hold on a second. I’ll deploy it. I’ll manage it,” he added.

The ECS executive said he expects the model to be widely adopted amid the proliferation of artificial intelligence.

Immersion Cooling Systems and Private 5G

During the podcast, Krdzalic talked about how technologies such as immersion cooling systems and private 5G networks could help advance digital transformation efforts.

He explained how emergent cooling systems could help maximize compute power and discussed how such technologies promote sustainability.

“And that’s where you saw that liquid cooling solution come into play as well. You can take a certain amount of power, squeeze it into this footprint, and then you’re not using as much, and whatever is being dissipated is actually being put back to use to repurpose it,” he said. “That’s kind of the and I would say sustainability, compute density, and then the how far can you deploy it for on prem and edge deploy use cases.”

Krdzalic noted that private 5G networks in remote areas enable seamless device connectivity while improving the security posture.

Strategic Partnerships

The technology leader also highlighted the role of strategic partnerships in driving growth and addressing complex challenges facing customers.

“But coming together and bringing these different partners, this large ecosystem … bring them to the table and say, why don’t we make you part of this comprehensive solution because you’re solving a specific customer pain point? And when you’re combining it with the amalgamation of all these different partners, now all of a sudden, one plus one equals three,” he stated.

Krdzalic also mentioned the partnership between industry and the Department of Defense and how it helps address evolving defense problems or challenges.

“And that’s why, you know, from the government side or DOD, they always turn to industry. They want to get commercial solutions for DOD deployments because they don’t have to reinvent. They simply just reach out to what already exists and put it all together, and now you’ve got something that works for all,” he added.