Pratt & Whitney Design Review Advances Engine Prototyping for Next-Gen Air Force Aircraft

Pratt & Whitney, an RTX business, can now start hardware procurement for its XA103 engine prototype for the planned next-generation U.S. Air Force fighter aircraft, with the engine’s detailed design review already finished.

Ground demonstrations for the prototype engine being developed under the USAF’s Next-Generation Adaptive Propulsion, or NGAP, program is expected in the late 2020s, RTX said Thursday.

Digital Platforms for Development Support

Jill Albertelli, president of Pratt & Whitney’s military engines business, noted that the review also demonstrated the continuing advance of the digital tools and processes of the company’s NGAP team, which are support platforms for maturing future next-gen technologies.

“Digital processes throughout the lifecycle are crucial to rapidly and efficiently deliver advanced warfighter capabilities,” Albertelli said.

Pratt & Whitney’s XA103 engine is designed with an adaptive architecture, featuring actively adjusting components for optimized operation. The engine’s detailed design review followed the completion of the XA103’s critical design assessment in February 2024.

$3.5B Contract Modification

The company is one of the five contractors that secured in February 2024 a spot in the $975 million NGAP prototyping contract.

In January, the Department of Defense awarded Pratt & Whitney and General Electric’s GE Edison Works, another NGAP contractor, a potential $3.5 billion contract modification of the previously granted prototyping award.

In a separate statement Thursday, GE Aerospace announced that the detailed design review has been completed for the XA102 adaptive cycle engine prototype it is developing for the NGAP project.