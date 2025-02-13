Empower AI Selected to Provide IT Services Under GSA Contract

Virginia-based Empower AI has been awarded a spot on the General Services Administration’s One Acquisition Solution for Integrated Services Plus, or OASIS+, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract.

Under the multiple-award IDIQ, the selected companies will compete for task orders to provide federal agencies with design, development and operational expertise for systems and processes, Empower AI said Tuesday. The IT specialist will support customers in the technical and engineering services domain of the contract.

Maximizing Federal Agencies’ Enterprise Systems

According to Empower AI CEO Jeff Bohling, the deal will deliver critical IT services to help federal agencies maximize the potential of their enterprise systems and accomplish their missions. “With OASIS+, they have another vehicle to access our expertise accumulated from more than 30 years of serving the Federal Government,” added the two-time Wash100 Award recipient.

Designed for government clients to meet their procurement requirements for services-based capabilities, the OASIS+ program includes a five-year base period and a five-year option term. It aims to help federal agencies plan and execute their acquisition processes without interruption.