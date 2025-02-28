Edgewater Hires Andrea Snader as Health and DoD Sector President

Edgewater Federal Solutions, a technology services company catering to federal and commercial customers, announced hiring Andrea Snader as the president of its newly created health and DoD Sector.

In a company press release Thursday, Tom Ferrando, CEO of Edgewater, said, “I’m thrilled to welcome Andrea to Edgewater as we invest in new markets and new capabilities to create more solutions for our customers. Her visionary approach, enthusiastic leadership style, and extensive experience in health and defense will be invaluable as we continue to drive innovation and growth.”

New Sector

The recently established sector supports the Department of Defense and defense and civilian health services agencies. As president, Snader will supervise the strategic operations and help grow Edgewater’s health and defense sector. Her other tasks include identifying, qualifying, and capturing new business opportunities while providing customer service to all contracts.

“It’s an exciting time to join Edgewater as the company expands its portfolio to support additional agencies. I look forward to growing the company and executing its customer-first mentality as we serve the critical missions of our existing and new health and DoD clients,” said Snader.

Before this new position, Snader was the vice president of Growth Health and Human Services/DOD at ICF and vice president of Business Development at Concept Plus, leading business development activities in both companies.