ECS Lands $60B GSA OASIS+ Contract to Boost Government Efficiency

ECS , an information technology systems integrator specializing in data and artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and enterprise transformation, has been selected by the General Services Administration as a prime contractor on a 10-year, $60 billion contract for consulting and enterprise transformation services .

GSA OASIS+ Contract Specifications

The ASGN subsidiary said Tuesday the GSA Unrestricted One Acquisition Solution for Integrated Services Plus, or OASIS+, contract aims to boost the performance and efficiency of federal agencies. ECS will provide management and consulting services and deliver technical support in engineering, geosciences and experimental development across different disciplines, such as life sciences, biotechnology and nanotechnology.

In addition, the company will bolster mission-critical operations using advanced command, control, communications and intelligence capabilities, along with enterprise-level innovations for emerging technologies.

Under the government-wide, multi-award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract, ECS can compete for task orders in multiple domains. This includes management and advisory, technical and engineering, research and development, intelligence services and enterprise solutions.