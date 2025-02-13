EACOWT, Hughes to Boost Military Communications Through Enhanced LEO Connectivity

Eutelsat America Corp. and OneWeb Technologies , or EACOWT, a subsidiary of Eutelsat Group, has entered into a partnership with EchoStar subsidiary Hughes Network Systems to enhance low Earth orbit connectivity to the L3Harris Multi-Mission Rapidly Adaptable Standards-compliant Open Radio, or RASOR, Ecosystem.

Boosting Military Communications Through LEO Connectivity

OneWeb Technologies said Tuesday the collaboration aims to develop a OneWeb-capable LEO modem transceiver Circuit Card Assembly, or CCA, that will allow the L3Harris RASOR Ecosystem to connect to the EACOWT LEO satellite network. This is intended to bolster critical military communications by providing resilient LEO broadband connectivity to the RASOR Ecosystem. The hybrid satellite communications technology will provide the military access to multi-orbit connectivity needed for Comms on the Pause, Comms on the Move and Aero applications.

The collaboration supports EACOWT’s contract with L3Harris Technologies for the Air Force Research Laboratory’s Defense Experimentation Using Commercial Space Internet, or DEUCSI, Call 003 program.

“Hughes is developing this solution leveraging its deep expertise in the OneWeb gateway electronics, Satellite Subscriber Module and systems architecture,” said Ian Canning , CEO of EACOWT. “In addition to its engineering capabilities, Hughes is a long-standing distribution and technology partner. They are well placed to support EACOWT to deliver seamless and innovative connectivity solutions to address military users’ multi-orbit mobility needs.”