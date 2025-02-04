DLA Awards $135M Contracts to Elbit Systems, L3Harris for Monocular Night Vision Device Spare Parts

The Defense Logistics Agency has awarded $135-million contracts each to Elbit Systems and L3Harris Technologies to provide spare parts for the white phosphorous image intensifier MX-11769 tube of the AN/PVS-14 monocular night vision device.

Contract Specifics

The firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contracts have five base years with no option periods and are scheduled for completion by Jan. 30, 2030.

Work will be performed at the Aberdeen Proving Ground in Maryland, and the Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime is the contracting activity.

The white phosphorous I2 tube is a critical unit of the AN/PVS-14 MNVD. It creates a visible image by intensifying the ambient light collected by the device, with the white phosphorous generating a white image.

January DLA Contract Award

In January, the DLA awarded Noble Supply and Logistics a $1.9 billion firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to provide commercial maintenance, repair and operations products. The contract has a two-year base term and four two-year option periods.

Worksites are in Northeast Zone 2, which includes the states of Connecticut, Delaware, Maine, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Vermont.

The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritim in Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, and the ordering period ends on Jan.14, 2027.