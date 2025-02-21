Disaster Tech, Carahsoft Make PRATUS Accessible to Public Sector

Disaster Tech has partnered with Carahsoft Technology to make its PRATUS platform accessible to federal and local government agencies across the United States and Canada.

Carahsoft said Thursday that the collaboration will deploy PRATUS through its reseller partners, enhancing government customers’ ability to manage incidents, respond to events and improve operational readiness. Under the partnership, Carahsoft will serve as Disaster Tech’s master government aggregator.

Delivering Decision-Support Technology

The collaborative effort aligns with the mission “to build resilient communities across the globe with decision-support technology,” according to Disaster Tech CEO and co-founder Sean Griffin.

Disaster Tech President and co-founder Roger Coleman added that the partnership will use Carahsoft’s extensive network to provide modern practitioners “with the cutting-edge tools they need to respond faster and more effectively during any event.”

“By partnering with Disaster Tech, we are enhancing our ability to deliver advanced disaster response and recovery capabilities that directly support life-saving initiatives, environmental protection and resilient communities,” explained Jenna Hafey, director of Microsoft sales at Carahsoft.

Innovative Incident Management Tool

Disaster Tech built PRATUS and integrated it into Microsoft 365 to create an innovative incident management tool that delivers real-time weather updates and impact assessment testing capability to help users make informed decisions.

