David Stewart Named Four Inc. CEO & President

David Stewart , a 30-year industry veteran with extensive knowledge in the technology sector, has been appointed president and CEO of Four Inc .

The public sector information technology distributor said Monday Stewart will succeed Jeff Nolan , who will remain with Four Inc. as the executive vice chair of the board. Stewart’s appointment became official on Feb. 5.

David Stewart’s Career

Stewart has been with Four Inc. for seven years, joining in 2018. Before his promotion, he was the chief operating officer for over two years. Before that, he served as vice president of corporate development. In that role, Stewart drove the company’s growth by forging strategic partnerships and developing new market opportunities.

Before joining Four Inc., Stewart spent almost 19 years at immixGroup, the public sector business unit within Arrow Electronics’ enterprise computing solutions division. As VP and general manager, Stewart oversaw immixGroup as it maintained its foothold as the largest value-added distributor of enterprise information technology products for the public sector. Stewart also served as VP of sales, helping support to enterprise software and hardware companies as they conduct business with the government.

Stewart was also the VP of the media solutions group at Unisys , where he led the company’s business development efforts and product and global go-to-market strategies. He served as VP of sales development and marketing for three years at Network Access Solutions.

The Four Inc. CEO had a lengthy career at IBM , where he served as a solutions executive. During his 11-year tenure at IBM, Stewart led sales, channel development and product go-to-market strategies for the telecommunications and media business.

He also had a four-year stint as a staff contract administrator at Satellite Business Systems.