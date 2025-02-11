David Hiltz Named Director of Operations Analysis at Draper

David Hiltz has been named director of operations analysis at Draper , a move aligning with the company’s mission preparedness goals.

The Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said Monday Hiltz will oversee Draper’s threat-informed analysis capabilities to enhance efforts to foresee the mission needs of customers.

David Hiltz Career Achievements

Hiltz brings 35 years of industry experience to his new role. He is adept in weapon system development, electronic warfare, mission planning, autonomy and capture management.

Before joining Draper, Hiltz spent over seven years at BAE Systems . He most recently served as the director for strategic growth for advanced electronic warfare solutions, or AEWS. He was tasked with the capture management of two new weapon systems, covering electronic combat, C4ISR, countermeasures, electromagnetic attacks, precision strikes and sensing.

Hiltz also served as director of mission management and precision engagement within the C4ISR Systems business area and director of planning and autonomous control technologies within FAST Labs. He started his BAE Systems career as chief engineer for the fusion, battle management, and computing technology group.

A U.S. Air Force veteran, Hiltz served as chief of family of systems architecture team, where he oversaw systems engineering and design for air and space sensors, communication, weapon and cyber capabilities. The Draper executive was also the senior materiel leader for aerial ground surveillance systems, chief of the Air Force Red Team, system program director of integrated combat systems and commander of the Special Projects Flight Test Squadron.