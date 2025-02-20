Cubic, Partners Launch Translation Tool for Tactical Military Ops

Cubic DTECH Vocality, Instant Connect Software and Rally Tactical Systems have introduced Instant Connect Enterprise, or ICE, an advanced language translation tool for tactical military operations.

The ICE is a communications platform that integrates with RTS’ Engage Engine and Cubic’s Radio Over IP gateways, enabling special operations forces worldwide to use combined capabilities for multilingual missions, Cubic said Wednesday.

Interoperable Tactical Communications Tool

The technology eliminates delays and other downsides of human translators to set a new standard in interoperable tactical communications, according to Anthony Verna, senior vice president and general manager of DTECH Mission Solutions at Cubic Defense. “The ICE platform eliminates language barriers, providing real-time communication across 70+ languages to accelerate and clarify crucial communications,” he explained.

Using the system in remote environments, special operations teams can leverage expanded language translation capability, Instant Connect CEO Forrest Claypool said. “Our platform is secure and accurate, giving warfighters a decisive advantage in coalition peacekeeping, enforcement and other missions,” he added.

The Joint Interoperability Test Command-certified software is on the Department of Defense Information Network-approved product list. It equips U.S. warfighters and partner forces with an interoperable platform that connects various communication networks, including radio, cellular and satellite systems