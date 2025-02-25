Cubic Digital Intelligence Tool Now Available on AWS Marketplace

Public sector customers can now access Cubic Digital Intelligence’s Motion Digital Signal Processing JET software, a tool built for defense and intelligence operations, through Amazon Web Services ’ digital marketplace.

In a statement Monday, Paul Sartorius , vice president and general manager at CDI, said, “Making MotionDSP JET commercially available through AWS Marketplace allows us to bring CDI’s proven expertise in video processing to an entirely new audience.”

He added, “With MotionDSP JET, commercial customers can achieve faster, more accurate video processing to enhance visual quality, decision-making and operational efficiency, capabilities that were once only available to defense professionals.”

MotionDSP JET is a scalable platform that integrates real-time video enhancement, AI-driven analysis, multi-channel transcoding and geospatial metadata correction to improve video quality and insights.

Originally developed for the military, it now supports industries like broadcasting, sports, public safety and transportation, offering seamless deployment across edge, cloud and hybrid environments.