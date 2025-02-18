in Contract Awards, News

CTC Secures Prime Contract for Marine Corps Professional Services

Ed Sheehan, Jr.
Concurrent Technologies Corporation has secured a prime position on a multi-year Marine Corps Installations Command contract, allowing it to compete for professional services task orders across MCICOM’s directorates.

The Johnstown, Pennsylvania-based company said Tuesday that it will support the command’s program management, operations, communications and facilities, working alongside nine subcontractors.

CTC will provide expertise in policy development, decision support and data analysis, program management, installation planning and cybersecurity.

Ed Sheehan Jr., president and CEO of CTC, said the company is “honored by MCICOM’s continued trust,” adding that CTC also “provides technical and programmatic support to MCICOM’s Facility-Related Controls Systems Program, as well as the Marine Corps’ efforts at HQ Marine Corps, Regions, and Installations” to address energy security and resilience requirements.

With responsibility for 25 active-duty installations, MCICOM oversees 2.5 million acres and almost 1,300 training areas.

Written by Kacey Roberts

