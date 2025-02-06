Craig Wills Appointed SVP of Defense Programs at HTX Labs

Craig Wills has been named senior vice president of defense programs at HTX Labs , transitioning from an advisory role with the Texas-based immersive training services provider.

Scott Schneider , CEO of HTX Labs, said in a statement Tuesday, “As Senior Vice President of Defense Programs, he will spearhead our efforts to ensure HTX Labs delivers innovative and effective training solutions that directly support the evolving needs of the modern warfighter.”

With 32 years of experience in the U.S. Air Force, Wills held various operational, staff and training positions. He served as Director of Strategy for Pacific Air Forces, where he led the development of the agile combat employment strategy, and later as 19th Air Force Commander, overseeing pilot training operations.