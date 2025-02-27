Connie Byler-Sarazin Named Director of Business Development at Aretum

Connie Byler-Sarazin , a 25-year industry veteran, has been named director of business development at Aretum. The information technology services company announced the appointment on LinkedIn Tuesday.

Connie Byler-Sarazin Career Achievements

The executive will leverage her vast experience in senior-level government consulting in her new role. Byler-Sarazin will also bring her extensive knowledge of project, program, portfolio, and contract management to the company’s growth team.

The certified project management professional previously worked as a federal account and quality management executive at ZeroFox , where she oversaw the growth of its federal breach response and external cybersecurity offerings. Byler-Sarazin also served as director of federal civilian accounts at Evoke Consulting, where she was responsible for driving the company’s expansion in the federal civilian sector.

The Aretum director spent over two years at B3 Group as a senior program manager and IDIQ manager. She was tasked with managing the company’s Department of Veterans Affairs T4NG IDIQ contract. Byler-Sarazin also served as senior IT program manager at CACI International , capital planning team lead at Leidos ‘ Systems Made Simple and senior consultant at Cascades Technologies. She started her career as a program specialist at the Department of Agriculture, where she worked for over eight years.