Collins Aerospace Lands $65M Navy Contract for Weapons System Trainer

Collins Aerospace ‘s simulation and training solutions unit has booked a firm-fixed-price contract worth $65 million from the U.S. Navy for the purchase of a weapons system trainer for the French E-2D Advanced Hawkeye , an airborne early warning and control aircraft.

E-2D Hawkeye Integrated Training Systems IV Contract

The Department of Defense said Friday the contract covers the procurement of an E-2D Hawkeye Integrated Training Systems IV weapons systems trainer. It also includes technical data and training necessary for the operation and maintenance of the training equipment, including the services of an instructor or operator, maintenance support and cybersecurity.

The Cedar Rapids, Iowa-based company will conduct 70 percent of the work in Sterling, Virginia. The remaining work will be done in Tampa, Florida and Lorient, France. The contract comes with an expected completion date of July 2028.

The full amount of $65 million will be allocated at the time of award. The Naval Air Warfare Center Training Systems Division in Orlando, Florida, which serves as the contracting activity, will utilize France’s foreign military sales funds for the project.