Cisco Meraki Cloud Networking Platform Secures FedRAMP Authorization

Cisco has achieved Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program, or FedRAMP, authorization at the moderate impact level for its Cisco Meraki for Government platform.

The San Jose, California-based company said Wednesday the authorization for the cloud networking platform was sponsored by the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, or CISA.

Empowering the Public Sector with Cisco Meraki for Government

The AI-driven cloud networking platform is designed to help public sector customers boost network security, reliability and performance and enable agencies to meet risk-management obligations.

Cisco has achieved FedRAMP authorization for other products aside from the Meraki for Government in the last 18 months. The company is also committed to accelerating government compliance with a 271 percent increase in global certifications.

CISA Chief Information Officer Bob Costello said, “CISA is committed to strengthening the security and resilience of our nation’s critical infrastructure, which includes ensuring that federal civilian executive branch departments and agencies have access to trusted and secure cloud solutions.”