Christian Woodward Joins Exiger as Chief Revenue Officer

Christian Woodward, former operating adviser for the value creation team at private equity firm EQT, has been appointed as Exiger‘s chief revenue officer.
He will oversee all revenue and go-to-market teams and drive performance and growth as Exiger expands across the public and private sectors, the Washington, D.C.-based artificial intelligence company said Monday.
Woodward previously served as CRO at AI-driven fraud prevention service provider Socure and blockchain analytics company Chainalysis.
His career also includes holding sales-related leadership positions at OutSystems, New Relic, VMware and Apple.
Exiger CEO Brandon Daniels commented, “[Woodward] has repeatedly driven transformational growth, empowered customers, scaled revenues, and boosted valuations while leading sales, channels, customer success, and delivery. We’re thrilled to deploy this expertise across our target markets and excited to welcome him to the team.”