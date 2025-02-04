Christian Woodward Joins Exiger as Chief Revenue Officer

Christian Woodward , former operating adviser for the value creation team at private equity firm EQT, has been appointed as Exiger ‘s chief revenue officer .

He will oversee all revenue and go-to-market teams and drive performance and growth as Exiger expands across the public and private sectors, the Washington, D.C.-based artificial intelligence company said Monday.

Woodward previously served as CRO at AI-driven fraud prevention service provider Socure and blockchain analytics company Chainalysis .

His career also includes holding sales-related leadership positions at OutSystems, New Relic , VMware and Apple .