Voyager Technologies Names Chris Moore as VP and General Manager

Chris Moore announced in a LinkedIn post Thursday his appointment as vice president and general manager at Voyager Technologies. Moore joined the company in October as vice president of business execution, according to his LinkedIn profile.

He assumed his new role in January during which Voyager Technologies submitted to the Securities and Exchange Commission a confidential registration statement for a proposed initial public offering.

Before joining the San Diego, California-based defense and space technology company, which was formerly branded as Voyager Space, Moore worked for more than seven years at Viasat, with business development, strategic capture as his last role.

Military Career

A retired U.S. Navy commander and submarine officer, Moore has more than 20 years of years of military experience. His duties in the service included managing development programs in SATCOM, aircraft and ship integration, satellite payload development and robotics.

He earned a Master of Management, Technology degree from the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute – Lally School of Management and Technology and a Bachelor of Science, Mechanical Engineering from the Oregon State University.