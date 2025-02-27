Constellis Subsidiary Centerra Secures Spot on $249M Guantanamo Naval Base Construction Contract

Centerra, the infrastructure services subsidiary of non-financial risk management company Constellis, has secured a spot on a $249 million multiple award construction contract for general construction projects at the U.S. Naval Station Guantanamo Bay in Cuba, also known as NAVSTA.

Terry Ryan, Constellis CEO, said in a statement Wednesday that the award shows the company’s sustained efforts to provide the critical construction services that the station needs for its rapidly changing missions. “We are proud to expand our longstanding partnership with the U.S. military and in this increasingly dynamic theater of operations,” the Constellis head, a Wash100 awardee, remarked.

Task Order Opportunities

The MACC offers its contractors the opportunity to supply design-build and design-bid-build services for NAVSTA’s support facilities for Department of Defense operations, such as industrial, administrative, training and community support structures.

According to Constellis, it has completed more than 45 task orders and 110 design-bid-build projects worth over $165 million in the station’s previous MACC. The company said it can perform services for follow-on NAVSTA projects through over 140 local personnel.

Other MACC Contractors

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Southeast announced the firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity MACC award in January. Besides Centerra, the other contract awardees are RQ Construction, Islands Mechanical Contractor, Hasen JV and King & George.

The contract, which provides a five-year ordering period, pre-qualifies a group of contractors based on their track record on capability and safety, according to Lindsay Betteridge, supervisory contract specialist for NAVFAC Southeast.

In October, Centerra also secured a $54 million multi-year contract from the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Far East for Singapore base operations support.