Carahsoft to Serve as Public Sector Distributor for Quiq

Carahsoft Technology will distribute Quiq ‘ s artificial intelligence-based agentic tools including AI Studio, AI Agents and AI Contact Center to the public sector under a new partnership.

In a statement Tuesday, Carahsoft Senior Sales Director Michael Adams said, “We chose to partner with Quiq as they offer what Public Sector organizations need to modernize their service channels safely with AI.”

Adams added, “Quiq has created a rapid agentic AI builder with its AI Studio, which includes all the tools, integrations and guardrails needed throughout the AI development life cycle, as well as the real-time observability and analytics necessary once AI Agents are deployed and scaled.”

The tools will be distributed through Carahsfot’s reseller partners, NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement V, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2, National Association of State Procurement Officials ValuePoint, The Interlocal Purchasing System, OMNIA partners, E&I Cooperative Services Contract and The Quilt contracts.