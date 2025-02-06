Carahsoft to Offer EdgeRunner AI Platform to Government

Carahsoft Technology and EdgeRunner AI have partnered to provide the latter’s air-gapped and domain-specific generative artificial intelligence platform , Athena, to the public sector.

Michael Adams , senior sales director at Carahsoft, said in a statement Tuesday, “EdgeRunner Athena’s ability to provide secure, personalized support for Warfighters and Public Sector agencies ensures these organizations have the AI-driven tools necessary to excel in critical situations.”

Athena acts as an AI assistant designed to enhance real-time battlefield readiness, decision-making and operational efficiency through natural language processing. It ensures data security, adaptability to mission-specific needs and supports diverse tasks like combat support, document summarization, translation and policy clarification.

The platform is available through Carahsoft’s reseller partners, NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement V, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2, National Association of State Procurement Officials ValuePoint, The Interlocal Purchasing System and OMNIA Partners contracts.