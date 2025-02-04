Microsoft White Paper Offers Insights on Achieving Government Efficiency

Microsoft has released a white paper meant to support the government as it seeks greater efficiencies and better outcomes, which can be achieved through the application of technology modernization onto mission delivery, according to Candice Ling, the leader of the company’s federal organization.

Insights and Recommendations on Achieving Efficiency

Ling, senior vice president of federal at Microsoft and a 2025 Wash100 awardee, said in a blog post published Saturday that the paper, titled “Transforming Government Efficiency and Mission Delivery,” contains actionable insights on addressing technology challenges and offers 10 recommendations on how the federal infrastructure can be modernized.

The insights tackled in the paper include how the use of cloud-native infrastructure significantly reduces legacy IT costs while bolstering cybersecurity; how routine tasks can be streamlined by artificial intelligence and process automation tools; and how modernization would be sustained by improving the skills of government employees, especially in the areas of AI, cloud computing and advanced analytics.

Unlocking Cost Savings and Strengthening Cybersecurity

“Strategically implemented technology can unlock transformative cost savings, eliminate inefficiencies, and address mission-critical challenges with agility,” Ling said, adding that, through the adoption of AI and cloud and through workforce upskilling, “organizations can unlock unprecedented cost savings and impact while reducing operational overhead and strengthening cybersecurity across government.”