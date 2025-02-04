Brian Shealey Promoted to Go-To-Market EVP at Rohirrim

Brian Shealey has been appointed as executive vice president of go-to-market, or GTM, efforts at Rohirrim, bringing 20 years of experience in GTM and business development strategy to the post.

According to his recent LinkedIn post, Shealey assumed the new role in January and started leading the organization’s growth and GTM initiatives. He is also advancing Rohirrim’s vision of changing the business landscape for proposal professionals, growth companies and government agencies.

Brian Shealey’s Career Highlights

Prior to the promotion, Shealey served as VP of sales and strategic advisor at Rohirrim, which provides domain-aware generative artificial technology tools for proposal and procurement automation. The new appointee honed his management skills while working with venture-backed companies operating in the commercial and public sector spaces.

Earlier in his career, Shealey held VP roles at Immuta and Trifacta, where he spearheaded the GTM strategy of the companies’ public sector teams. He also served in leadership posts handling sales at DataStax and Kinetic Data, where he stayed for over nine years.

Shealey earned his bachelor’s degree in business from Salisbury University’s Perdue School of Business and studied computer science at Towson University.