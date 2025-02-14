Box Sign Tool Receives FedRAMP Moderate, IL4 Authorizations

Box, a cloud storage and management company, has received new certifications for its e-signature tool designed to support government workflows, Wyn Elder, the company’s managing director for global and U.S. public sector, announced in a blog Thursday. Maintaining standards compliance is one of Box’s pillars to grow customer services, Elder noted in an earlier ExecutiveBiz interview.

With this goal, the company secured a Moderate authorization and an in-process High status for its Box Sign tool under the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program, the company executive said. The FedRAMP Moderate authorization enables an efficient digital transformation of federal business processes through the streamlining capabilities of the company’s e-signature tool.

Complementary IL4 Certification

Complementing its FedRAMP Moderate certification, Box Sign has also received Impact Level 4 authorization under the Cloud Computing Security Requirements Guide of the Department of Defense. The CC SRG IL4 authorization is an important benchmark particularly for organizations handling sensitive defense-related data, with the extra layer of protection it requires.

In 2017, the Defense Information Systems Agency authorized Box to host IL 4 data workloads for the DOD through in its cloud platform.

As another advancement for Box Sign, the tool’s signer authentication now supports Common Access Card and Personal Identity Verification that government personnel and federal contractors widely use. The new feature promotes compliance with federal regulations and enhances security through the government-issued credentials used in the verification, Elder said in his blog.