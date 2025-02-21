Booz Allen Awarded WHS Contract for DOD Cybersecurity Support

Booz Allen Hamilton has received a potential $44.3 million firm-fixed-price contract from the Washington Headquarters Services to provide the Department of Defense’s chief information officer with cybersecurity services .

The DOD said Wednesday that Booz Allen will deliver technical support for cybersecurity reporting and scorecards, research and analysis, policies, guidance, strategies and procedures.

The company will also assist with risk assessment and operational integration, supply chain security, public key infrastructure, mobility and wireless networking, cyber workforce development, phishing analysis, network penetration and vulnerability assessments and acquisition systems support.

Additionally, Booz Allen will help refine DOD-wide cybersecurity strategies to prevent threats, strengthen defenses and restore IT systems.

At the time of award, WHS allocated $12.2 million from its fiscal 2025 operations and maintenance funds.

The contract ends Nov. 30.